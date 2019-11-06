The Jacksonville Buzz with Michael Breen from TBC International

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Michael Breen from TBC International. TBC International provides world-class consulting to firms who are trying to break into international markets. Whether businesses want to sell inside the U.S. or outside, TBC International helps you sell to your market.