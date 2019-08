Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to Buzz worthy people about Buzz worthy things. Today, joined by our Buzz Corespondent Steve Strum, Adrienne talks to Aaron Streater from AM Credit Repair. Aaron is a private financial services company that specializes in credit restoration. Aaron takes an educational approach while guiding and preforming his service. To learn more, visit http://www.amcreditjax.com