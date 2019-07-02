The Jacksonville Buzz with Adam Levine from The Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Adam Levine from The Cummer Museum of Arts and Gardens. The Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens is the premier regional art museum, featuring artwork from 5000 years of history, internationally significant historic gardens, and a picturesque setting on the St. John’s River in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. To learn more, visit https://www.cummermuseum.org.