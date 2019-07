Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton and Angela Spears talk to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Adrienne & Angela sit down with Ajeania Green with All Things Media. All Things Media known as (ATM) Is a multi media company that service singer songwriters, actors, models , authors and businesses. Our motto is to get them Seen, Heard & Recognized. To learn more, visit https://linktr.ee/ajeaniahealthtea.