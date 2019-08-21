The Jacksonville Buzz with Erica Threet with Sleep Wise Consulting

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Erica Threet with Sleep Wise Consulting. Erica is a certified pediatric sleep consultant in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Erica is on a mission to help all babies get a good night’s sleep. She has a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and believes that every child is unique. To learn more about Sleep Wise Consulting, visit https://sleepwiseconsulting.com/erica-threet/