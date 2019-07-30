The Jacksonville Buzz with George Maxey from New Town Success Zone

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton and Angela Spears talk to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Adrienne & Angela sit down with George Maxey from New Town Success Zone. The New Town Success Zone (NTSZ) was founded in February of 2008 and has a stated mission “to provide a place-based continuum of services from prenatal and well-baby care to college or post-secondary training for children and their families living in the neighborhood.” The NTSZ uses the Two-Generation Approach to offer a continuum of care for both children and their caregivers to strengthen and empower families to work towards achieving positive outcomes and higher education for their children. To learn more, visit http://ntszjax.org.