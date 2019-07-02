The Jacksonville Buzz with Jamol & Jadee Scarver from True Gamerz, Inc.

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Jamol & Jadee Scarver from True Gamerz, Inc. True Gamerz Expo will be conveniently located close to Downtown Jacksonville and historic San Marco. With easy access from the Hart Expressway and just 2 short miles from Interstate95, True Gamerz is central to all parts of Jacksonville. Come Experience Shultz’s full digital HD projection system with digital audio.

The Schultz center prides itself on providing a great environment for to foster a culture of learning and leadership at all levels. The True Gamerz organization is proud to offer an educational experience to the community, while having a great time playing and learning more about Video Games and Video Game culture. To learn more, visit https://truegamerzexpo.com