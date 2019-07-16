The Jacksonville Buzz with Jared Graybeal from Superfit Foods

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Jared Graybeal from Superfit Foods. Superfit Foods was started in Lakeland, Florida in May of 2015 by Jared Graybeal and Frank Tragesser. With Frank being a local supplement store business owner, and Jared‘s 7 years experience personal training and health club management, they both agreed that there was a missing element in the health & wellness industry. To learn more, visit https://www.superfitfoods.co.