The Jacksonville Buzz with Jessica Heitman from Dignity Memorial

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to Buzz worthy people about Buzz worthy things. Today, joined by our Buzz Corespondent Steve Strum, Adrienne talks to Jessica Heitman from Dignity Memorial. Hardage-Giddens Funeral Homes, a Dignity Memorial company, has a team of preplanning advisors who help families make their arrangements years in advance to protect their families financially and emotionally. To learn more, visit https://m.facebook.com/ThePeaceOfMindPlanner/?_rdr.