The Jacksonville Buzz with Ju’Coby Pittman from the Clara White Mission

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Our host Adrienne is joined by our new Buzz correspondent Angela Spears. Together, Adrienne and Angela sit down with Ju’Coby Pittman from the Clara White Mission. For more than a century, the Clara White Mission has helped Jacksonville’s at-risk individuals gain new perspectives on life. The Mission has been the one-stop community center stimulating economic development through job training in educational programs, daily feedings, advancement and more. To find out more, visit http://theclarawhitemission.org