The Jacksonville Buzz with Justin Root from Nutritional Roots

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton, talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Justin Root from Nutritional Roots. Nutritional Roots is a plant-based wellness company. They complete the plant-based diet with supplements and essential oils. Founded by a plant-based medical doctor, their products are rooted in Dr. Todd J. Pesek’s decade of clinical experience with plant-based nutrition. To learn more, visit https://nutritionalroots.com.