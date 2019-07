Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton, talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Katrice Shorter from High Heals and Good Meals. Katrice is a Jacksonville influencer who loves all things fashion, food, and travel. By day, she molds the minds of the future. By night, she turns into a social butterfly. To see more of Katrice, visit https://www.highheelsandgoodmeals.com/.