The Jacksonville Buzz with Kelly Youngs from She Is Fierce!

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. As always, Adrienne is joined by our buzz correspondent extraordinaire, Angela Spears. Together, Adrienne and Angela talk to Kelly Youngs from She Is Fierce! She Is Fierce! is a global movement dedicated to empowering women to live boldly by providing an online platform for inspiration and a membership community with the resources and support to take a big leap forward in your life, whatever that means for you. To learn more, visit https://sheisfiercehq.com