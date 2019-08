Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to Buzz worthy people about Buzz worthy things. Today, joined by our Buzz Corespondent Angela Spears, Adrienne talks to Kemal Jasper from 121 Financial Group. Kemal is the Vice President of Business Development. 121 Financial Group is Jacksonville’s hometown credit union that provides 1 to 1 personalized services. To learn more, visit https://121fcu.org