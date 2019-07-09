The Jacksonville Buzz with Lakesha Burton from The Police Athletic League

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Our host Adrienne is joined by our new Buzz correspondent Angela Spears. Together, Adrienne and Angela sit down with Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton from the Police Athletic League. JaxPAL is a youth serving non profit organization. The mission of PAL is to foster positive relationships between police and youth in the community through educational, athletic, teen leadership and outreach programs.