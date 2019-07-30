The Jacksonville Buzz with Lynn Sherman from the Guardian ad Litem Foundation

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton and Angela Spears talk to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Adrienne & Angela sit down with Lynn Sherman from the Guardian ad Litem Foundation. The Guardian ad Litem Program serves as the exclusive advocate for children in the court system in Duval, Clay and Nassau Counties. Volunteer Guardians ad Litem are court-appointed special advocates whose job is to serve as the voice of the child — a voice that is separate from the child’s family members, foster care providers, attorneys or social workers. To learn more, visit https://galfirstcoast.org.