The Jacksonville Buzz with Paul Tutwiler from NWJaxCDC

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. As always, Adrienne is joined by our buzz correspondent extraordinaire, Angela Spears. Together, Adrienne and Angela talk to Paul Tutwiler from NWJaxCDC. NJCDC was founded in June 2001 “out of concern for community decline and blight,” according to the organization’s historical narrative. In 2004, NJCDC sold its first home, beginning a track record of addressing neighborhood improvement, blight elimination, and crime reduction by improving the quality of housing stock, leading community engagement activities, and infusing commercial and retail services into the area. To date, the organization has built and sold 72 homes and inspired an additional 122 homes to be built by others within a half-mile radius of its main office. NJCDC also built Northpoint I, a $4 million development that houses a dental clinic, pharmacy, café, NJCDC’s office and other nonprofit and business enterprises. To learn more, visit https://www.nwjaxcdc.com.

