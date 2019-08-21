Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne is joined by Buzz Contributor Steve Strum. Together, they talk to Preston Harris from PHE Motivation & Consulting. PHE Motivation & Consulting is the premier consulting and motivation services in North Florida. With over 10 years of experience coaching and motivating businesses, teams and individuals. PHE brings a unique combination of positive self image psychology and world class training to create a Transformational Experience. To learn more, visit https://prestonrandallharr.wixsite.com/website