Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to Buzz worthy people about Buzz worthy things. Today, joined by our Buzz Corespondent Angela Spears, Adrienne talks to Rachel Tutwiler Fortune. Rachel is the executive director of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund. The Jacksonville Public Education Fund helps improve public schools in Duval County so that we achieve excellent outcomes for all students. To learn more, visit https://www.jaxpef.org.