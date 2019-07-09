The Jacksonville Buzz with ShirLey Brill with Educating Minorities About Transplants Inc.

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Our host Adrienne is joined by our new Buzz correspondent Angela Spears. Together, Adrienne and Angela sit down with ShirLey Brill with Educating Minorities About Transplants Inc. Educating Minorities About Transplants Inc (EMAT) is a non-profit organization that educates and brings awareness about organ donation and transplants; offers contact references to persons awaiting and post-transplants, medication assistance and a place to share their transplant journey. To learn more, visit https://www.emat-inc.org.