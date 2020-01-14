“The Jacksonville Buzz” with Tony Goodman from Graced Hands LLC

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Tony Goodman from Graced Hands LLC.

Tony Goodman is the founder of 2 organizations and a 2019 NAL Champion for the Jacksonville Sharks.

Graced Hands, LLC has a division that offers teaching on trade skills in floor and bathroom installation. This will also be offered to youth that are being mentored with Goodman’s other company, Goodman Elite.