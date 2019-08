Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne is joined by Zergihno & Jason from Jax Taco Fest. Jax Taco Fest is the most anticipated & entertainment festival of the year, and is taking over Hemming Park on Saturday, August 17. The festival will be a day packed with tacos, margaritas, churros, guac, live entertainment, and much more. To learn more, visit https://www.tacofestjax.com.