The Jacksonville Buzz with Tim Driscoll from Jacksonville Film Festival

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Tim Driscoll from Jacksonville Film Festival. Founded by Joan Monsky and Karen Sadler in 2002, the festival debuted as a non-profit cultural organization that brought together a group of community leaders and local artists. The annual event screened dozens of the hundreds of films submitted for consideration to an audience comprised of local, national and international festival-goers. The 2019 festival takes place from November 15th – 20th and will showcase 101 films. To learn more, visit https://jacksonvillefilmfestival.com.