Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Steve talks to Viktor Patel from Real Men Wear Pink. Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer Breast cancer affects everyone women and men. To learn more bout the cause and how to sign up for the events, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RMWP/RMWPCY19SER?pg=entry&fr_id=94261.