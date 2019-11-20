The Jacksonville Buzz with Aaron Irving from Integrity Law

Welcome to The Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.

Today, Steve talks to Aaron Irving with Integrity Law. Integrity Law’s mission is to provide exceptional service to clients with a wide range of legal issues in a thoughtful and compassionate manner. To learn more, visit https://integritylawjax.com.