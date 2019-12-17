The Jacksonville Buzz with Carrie Wilson from Carrie Wilson Makeup

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Carrie Wilson from Carrie Wilson Makeup. With over 20 years of experience, Carrie Wilson has worked with everyone from the makeup industry’s elite to countless blushing brides. Carrie has trained and worked all over the country in cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and makes North Florida her home. She has ample experience doing makeup and men’s grooming for national television appearances, commercial photoshoots, and fashion shows. To learn more, visit https://www.carriewilsonmakeup.com.