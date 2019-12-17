The Jacksonville Buzz with Ellen Cottrill from The Cultural Council

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Ellen Cottrill from The Cultural Council. This is a pop-up art and cultural engagement gallery at the Markets at Town Center, with over 40 local artists represented. To learn more, visit https://www.culturalcouncil.org.