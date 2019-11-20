The Jacksonville Buzz with Lisa Almeida with Freedom Boat Club

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.

British fashion maven ADRIENNE HOUGHTON is a powerhouse of sophistication, style and quick wit. Having graced stages, magazine covers and catwalks around the world. Today, Adrienne talks to Lisa Almeida with Freedom Boat Club. Freedom Boat Club provides you with a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. They clean, maintain, store and do all the prep work for you so you can enjoy your day on the water. Freedom Boat Club handles the work while you have the fun. To learn more, visit https://freedomboatclub.com.