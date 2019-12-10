Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Jason Woods. Jason Woods has been dubbed a creative conjurer in his original theatrical productions. He is in his 8th year performing his solo show of A Christmas Carol, and has just finished his first children’s book, Tinx Just Stinks And Charlie Doesn’t. To learn more, visit https://www.mrjasonwoods.com