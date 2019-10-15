The Jacksonville Buzz with Stephani Fletcher from Hope at Hand

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondents are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.

British fashion maven ADRIENNE HOUGHTON is a powerhouse of sophistication, style and quick wit. Having graced stages, magazine covers and catwalks around

the world as a professional dancer and fashion model, Adrienne has been actively sought out by well-known brands for design and fashion consultation since her move to Jacksonville in 2004. Tune in for her secrets to style success, and follow her on Instagram @firstcoastfashion. Today, Adrienne talks to Stephani Fletcher from Hope at Hand. Hope at Hand ([email protected]) provides poetry sessions for at-risk youth populations. Combining creativity, poetry and elements of art, we facilitate healing and personal growth for children and adolescents. To learn more visit https://www.hopeathand.org.