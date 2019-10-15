The Jacksonville Buzz with Stephanie Mack from The Borrowed Babes

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondents are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.

British fashion maven ADRIENNE HOUGHTON is a powerhouse of sophistication, style and quick wit. Having graced stages, magazine covers and catwalks around

the world as a professional dancer and fashion model, Adrienne has been actively sought out by well-known brands for design and fashion consultation since her move to Jacksonville in 2004. Tune in for her secrets to style success, and follow her on Instagram @firstcoastfashion. Today, Adrienne talked to Stephanie Mack from The Borrowed Babes. The Borrowed Babes, written by Stephanie Mack, is a clever fashion and lifestyle blog focused on looking and living a luxe life for less. She uses wit, southern sass, her industry knowledge, and the occasional awkward photo to give the world a humorous take on utilizing high-end clothing rental services mixed with wardrobe staples from local boutiques to slay the everyday runway. To learn more, visit https://www.theborrowedbabes.com