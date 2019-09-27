10/Six Grille sparks even more wonder& whimsy at Sweet Pete’s!

Jacksonville, FL — Sweet things are happening over at North Florida’s largest candy mansion! 10/Six Grille fell down the rabbit hole and found themselves nestled on the first floor of Sweet Pete’s Candy.

Themed after Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, the restaurant boasts American-style eats with a slight New Orleans flare. Their full bar will feature delightfully curious cocktails (& mocktails) inspired by and garnished with your favorite confections from their neighbors.

In addition to their full menu (psst… plus all day brunch), the whimsical eatery will offer boxed lunches for busy bodies in need of something quick yet, scrumptious!

Grand opening is slated for October 4th. To make reservations, head to http://www.10sixgrille.com.

Instagram & Facebook: @10sixgrille

Happy Hour specials offered Tuesday-Friday from 4-7pm.

Hours of operation:

Sunday: 10-5, Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday-Thursday: 10:30-8, Friday & Saturday: 10:30-9

For more details or a sneak peek, contact [email protected]com