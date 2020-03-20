50% off Food for First Responders, Healthcare Workers at Hawkers Asian Street Fare

My friends at Hawkers, reached out to ask that I share this important information. While many of us are being impacted by recent events, Hawkers is reaching out to help our community.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare in response to the ongoing need to help people impacted by COVID-19.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare is now offering 50% off food for the following community members:

First responders

Healthcare workers

Military service members

Hospitality workers

Available on takeout and dine-in orders only.