50% off Food for First Responders, Healthcare Workers at Hawkers Asian Street Fare

My friends at Hawkers, reached out to ask that I share this important information. While many of us are being impacted by recent events, Hawkers is reaching out to help our community.
Hawkers Asian Street Fare in response to the ongoing need to help people impacted by COVID-19.
Hawkers Asian Street Fare is now offering 50% off food for the following community members:
- First responders
- Healthcare workers
- Military service members
- Hospitality workers
Available on takeout and dine-in orders only.
Locations
Guests can call ahead for curbside pick-up.
- 5 Points: 1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204 | (904) 508-0342
- Neptune Beach: 241 N. Atlantic Blvd. Neptune, FL 32266 | (904) 425-1025
- Windermere: 9100 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 110 Windermere, FL 34786 | (407) 583-6334
- Mills 50/Orlando: 1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803 | (407) 237-0606
- St. Pete: 1235 Central Avenue Saint Petersburg, FL | (727) 521-7253