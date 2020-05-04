Bread and Board Provisions a new specialty marketplace

The Bread & Board, the restaurant is best known for its baked in-house artisan bread, and meats served as sandwiches or sandwich boards, is bringing its culinary offerings and specially curated fresh food and gourmet goods direct to customers through Bread & Provisions. Now available online. Bread & Board co-founder Dwayne Beliakoff described the new market as a “farmers-market bazaar of sorts.” He said the concept is designed as an alternative to a traditional food court. Bread & Board Provisions will offer personally assembled produce boxes or an a la carte selection of seasonally focused and regionally sourced goods.

The items carried in Bread & Board Provisions, as well as the full array of menu items from The Bread & Board, are now also available for pick up or in-house delivery. The new delivery service covers homes within a 5-mile radius of The Bread & Board’s Riverside location, including neighborhoods in downtown Jacksonville, Murray Hill, Riverside, San Marco, and Springfield.

The Bread & Board is an independently owned eatery founded in Jacksonville, Fla.’s Five Points neighborhood with two additional locations coming soon to the St. Johns Town Center North and downtown Jacksonville at the VyStar Credit Union headquarters campus.

To peruse the store and order from Bread & Board Provisions or The Bread & Board menu, visit order.thebreadandboard.com or call (904) 862-6992. Current hours of operation are between 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.