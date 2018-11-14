Fill your Christmas gift list and stockings with goodies from FreshJax

Just in time for the holidays, giving your far-off friends and relatives a taste of something made here in Jacksonville has never been easier. If you’re like me and want to support local, small business based here on the First Coast, but still want the convenience of ordering and shipping online, FreshJax has a way for us to do both on Small Business Saturday on November 24 this year! Enter a code of GOLOCAL as you check out of FreshJax.com to get 15% off or 05GOLOCAL to get 5% off their Amazons selections at checkout. This offer will be live until New Year’s Day on FreshJax.com and will expire on Amazon at Midnight on Small Business Saturday.

Owners Jason and Hillary Mc Donald proudly call Jacksonville their home and want to offer the community the discount code as a way to give back to a community they love and has shown them so much love in the past.

FreshJax is certified organic now, and all of their spices except Brunch Life are Kosher certified. There are a variety of unusual flavors to mix and match to satisfy every taste. FreshJax has holiday-ready gift sets, complete with a gift box and bow. Pick up their Grilling Spices Set, which includes Peppered Habanero, Fresh Bay, Grill Master, Smokey Southwest, and Citrus Pepper. There’s also the Farmers Market All-Star BBQ, indispensable for the barbeque griller in your life, and plenty of other ready-made gift sets to choose from.

Free spirits can build a custom set from the FreshJax spice list to make their own 3 or 5 spice gift set to give. There are plenty to choose from, but you might fall in love with FreshJax two newest offerings. Rosy Cheeks Maple Bourbon BBQ’s well balanced sweet and savory smokiness is good on just about anything, an excellent choice to round out a set, and my absolute favorite the Brunch Life: Everything Bagel is a way to get the spice profile of an everything bagel wherever you might want it– from avocado toast and eggs to veggies, grits, and more.

The FreshJax family happily gives their First Coast fans a way to buy in both neighborhood shops and online. You can find FreshJax at the Riverside Arts Market on Saturdays, and other locations such as Kathy’s Table, Hoby’s Honey, Made in Jax, or Vintage Arts Inc. Shop online 24 hours at FreshJax.com or shop in-store and take a tour of their small family business facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mon-Thurs at 11526 Lake Mead Avenue Unit 103 Jacksonville, Florida 32256.