From Hawaii to Riverside, build your own Poke Bowl or Sushi Burrito

Well, I am happy and excited to share the news about Rivesides newest restaurant. Poke Bowl is serving up signature Pole Bowls and Burritos. With six signature bowls and eight burritos to choose from plus a build your option, it’s the customer choice.

The day I visited, I was impressed with the selection and freshness of the components. There are three base options, Sushi Rice, Brown Rice, and Mixed Greens, or you can have a combo. I chose the half and half, sushi rice and mixed greens. Moving on to the protein options, it’s a little more difficult due to the number of choices. Out of the ten options, I chose the salmon and spicy tuna. Then select your sauce, I went with the garlic black pepper, If you are not sure of the seasonings, ask, and they will allow you to taste any of the five sauces. The next step is the best, like a kid in a candy shop with over twenty-five ingredients to choose from it can be daunting. Then finish up with one or more of the ten topping sauces, and it’s time to eat. Below is my custom made Poke bowl.

Stop into the Poke Bowl restaurant and try for yourself. I believe you will be delighted.