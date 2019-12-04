Hawkers Asian Street Fare Raises The Bar With New Winter Cocktails

I recently had the pleasure of an invite from Hawkers Asian Street Fare to taste the latest fall entry into an already robust selection of craft cocktails. I chose the 5 Points location. These offers are also available at Neptune Beach.

The majority of the new drinks are high-quality rum-based with complementary additions. Something I enjoy most about the Craft Cocktails at Hawkers, they keep the ingredients simple, yet appealing.

Here are of few of the items we gravitated to and why. For our first drink, the Jingle Juice. Light and festive libation made with Rum Haven real Coconut, pineapple juice, house Sake, and a dash of Prosecco. Not overly sweet as some pineapple drinks tend to be, we found this drink quite delightful.

Tiki Do You Love Me had me humming in my head, “Kiki, do you love me” “Are you riding”?

A delightful infusion of Rum and Pineapple Shrub, Lemon Juice, Serrano infused Agave, and Peach Nectar. The heat from the Serrano kept the drink from being overly sweet, yet it did not distract from the fruity flavor. Light and satisfying, I hummed the song as I finished the cocktail.

Another drink that caught our attention Pretty Fly for a Mai Tai. Refreshing and tart, it was a nice change from the sweeter drinks. Made with Plantation Original Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Pierre Ferrand Curacao, and Simple Orgeat, a sweet syrup made from almonds, sugar, and rose water or orange flower water. I seldom can identify the various flavors in fruit drinks, yet this drink was an exception. I highly recommend giving this cocktail your attention.

Our last selection of the night was so delightful we ordered another.

The Brew -Ha-Ha is a perfect after-dinner cocktail. It is velvety and aromatic made for sipping. This drink made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. A high-proof rum made with an Unmatched Recipe of Natural spices, Rum Haven, Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk, and cream. The Brew Ha-Ha would be a perfect drink to pair with the Cinnamon Roti a la Mode. If you know Hawkers, then you know it’s the best Roti in town.

During this season of celebration, make a stop to your closest Hawkers and try out the new offerings, before their gone.