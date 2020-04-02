Hawkers JAX Launches To-Go Cocktails + Family Meals

Once again, Hawkers Asian Street Fare steps up their game to better serve the local community. Family Meals and To-Go Cocktails, allow you to enjoy all the flavors and goodness of one of Jacksonville’s favorite restaurants, in the safety of your own home during this stressful time.

Family Meals at All Locations

Passing Roti Canai around the dinner table is officially a thing, as Hawkers rollouts family meals.



Online Menu: http://www.eathawkers.com/family



How to Order: Call local Hawkers or order via DoorDash or UberEats

Family Meal Offerings:

Feeds 4: $35 – Roti Canai (4 roti), ONE Main (family size), ONE Family Soft Drink



Feeds 8: $65 – Roti Canai (8 roti), TWO Mains (family size), TWO Family Soft Drinks

Feeds 12: $90 – Roti Canai (8 roti), TWO Mains (family size), TWO Family Soft Drinks

Mains:

Chow Faan

Basil Fried Rice

Po Po Lo’s Chicken Curry & Rice

Po Po Lo’s Tofu Curry & Rice

Yaki Udon

Pad Thai

Hokkien Mee

Chicken Lo Mein

Add-ons like Hawkers Wings, Golden Wontons, Yi-Yi’s Chicken Dumplings, Ginger Cheesecake, Kid’s Lo Mein, and Curry Dipping Sauce are available.

The 50% discount does not apply to family meals

To-Go Cocktails

5 o’clock at home just got happier with Hawkers’ to-go cocktails



Available at 5 Points and Neptune Beach

Margari-Thai: Corazón tequila, Cointreau, mangosteen, Bird’s Eye chili simple, coconut water, lemon-lime juice



That’s My Bag, Baby: Naked Turtle rum, lemongrass simple, lime, mint, soda



O.G. Painkiller: Pusser’s rum, pineapple and orange juice, cream of coconut, nutmeg

How to Order: Order on EatHawkers.com and via phone for pick-up orders

Pricing: $18 each / each bag has two cocktail servings

No discounts are available on alcohol.