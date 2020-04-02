Hawkers JAX Launches To-Go Cocktails + Family Meals

Once again, Hawkers Asian Street Fare steps up their game to better serve the local community. Family Meals and To-Go Cocktails, allow you to enjoy all the flavors and goodness of one of Jacksonville’s favorite restaurants, in the safety of your own home during this stressful time.
Family Meals at All Locations
Passing Roti Canai around the dinner table is officially a thing, as Hawkers rollouts family meals.
Online Menu: http://www.eathawkers.com/family
How to Order: Call local Hawkers or order via DoorDash or UberEats
Family Meal Offerings:
Feeds 4: $35 – Roti Canai (4 roti), ONE Main (family size), ONE Family Soft Drink
Feeds 8: $65 – Roti Canai (8 roti), TWO Mains (family size), TWO Family Soft Drinks
Feeds 12: $90 – Roti Canai (8 roti), TWO Mains (family size), TWO Family Soft Drinks
Mains:
- Chow Faan
- Basil Fried Rice
- Po Po Lo’s Chicken Curry & Rice
- Po Po Lo’s Tofu Curry & Rice
- Yaki Udon
- Pad Thai
- Hokkien Mee
- Chicken Lo Mein
Add-ons like Hawkers Wings, Golden Wontons, Yi-Yi’s Chicken Dumplings, Ginger Cheesecake, Kid’s Lo Mein, and Curry Dipping Sauce are available.
The 50% discount does not apply to family meals
To-Go Cocktails
5 o’clock at home just got happier with Hawkers’ to-go cocktails
Available at 5 Points and Neptune Beach
- Margari-Thai: Corazón tequila, Cointreau, mangosteen, Bird’s Eye chili simple, coconut water, lemon-lime juice
- That’s My Bag, Baby: Naked Turtle rum, lemongrass simple, lime, mint, soda
- O.G. Painkiller: Pusser’s rum, pineapple and orange juice, cream of coconut, nutmeg
How to Order: Order on EatHawkers.com and via phone for pick-up orders
Pricing: $18 each / each bag has two cocktail servings
No discounts are available on alcohol.