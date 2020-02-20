If you like cheese and steak, you’ll love the new hand rolled Grilled Cheesy Steak Flautas

I had an opportunity to taste-test the newest offering from Tijuana Flats this week, and I must share. Tijuana Flats has a new Grilled Cheesy Steak Flautas special for $8.99. These beauties are hand-rolled, stuffed full with seasoned steak, fajita peppers and onions, three kinds of cheese, and a garlic lime sauce, then rolled in a tortilla and perfectly grilled, served with sour cream, queso, guac and a side of chips and salsa. Let me assure you it does not get much better than that.

It was clear from the moment the plate was on the table, this newest special is a thing of beauty, and ample to share. We counted eight pieces served along with sour cream, queso, guac, and a side of chips and salsa. Drool-worthy from the first bite we dug in. If you are like me and always require a little more heat, travel over the fifteen items Hot Sauce bar and pick your fave or mix and match.

This offer will only be available for a short time, so get on over to your closest Tijuana Flats and cash in on the tasty and economic bargain. The Cheesy Steak Flautas are a steal at $8.99.