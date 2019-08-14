It’s Hatch Chile time again don’t miss out!

Hey everyone, it’s that time of year again when the famous and much loved Hatch Chili Festive kicks off in Hatch NM. The festival attracts over 30,000 visitors from all over the United States, including such notables as the Food Network and the BBC.

Can’t make it this year? Fret not Lucky’s Market has you covered. For those of you wondering what all the fuss is about and what is a Hatch Chile? Hatch Chile peppers are a generic name for New Mexican peppers that are grown and harvested in the Hatch Valley region, New Mexico. Located in the heart of the Rio Grande agricultural territory, Hatch, New Mexico, is often referred to as the Chili Capital of the World.

What makes them special? Hatch chiles offer an ideal balance of heat and sweetness. According to Nate Cotanch, Hatch chiles’ popularity stems from their flavor more than their spiciness

To celebrate the spicier things in life and peak green chile season, Lucky’s Market is bringing back its Green Chile Fest. From August 28th to September 4th- at all of its local stores. After the success of its inaugural event last year, Florida locals will now have the chance to get another taste of those famous and authentic roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chiles (exclusively grown in the Hatch Valley in New Mexico).

Lucky’s Market master roasters will be roasting the hatch green chiles onsite for sampling and purchase beginning on August 28th. The store will also be offering a variety of limited-edition green-chile meals, such as green chile gouda burgers, hatch chile bacon, hatch chile bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers and green chile focaccia bread.

This will be a fun family event, as a long time fan of the Hatch Chile, I am not going to miss my opportunity. Take a look at all the goodness that will available for you.