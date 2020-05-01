Mother’s Day at Hawkers – Family Meals

a
Don’t fret about how you can treat Mom this Mother’s Day. Hawkers’ Asian Street Fare has you covered. There are a limited number of these meals available at each location. Reheat instructions will be provided for each dish. Here are the deets on ordering, pick-up, and pricing.
- Deadline to order: Thursday, May 7, at 9 p.m. EST.
- Pick-up: All orders can be picked up Saturday, May 9, between 1-4 p.m. EST at your local Hawkers – addresses below.
- To Order: guests can fill out the contact form here. A team member will reach out to confirm your order and pre-payment.
- Please feel free to e-mail [email protected] if you have any questions!
These meals will have something for everyone in the family at a reasonable price. Here is the line-up.
MOTHER’S DAY MEALS
- MAINS & SIDES, FEEDS 4 – $75
- MAINS & SIDES, FEEDS 8 – $135
- SIDES ONLY – FEEDS 4 – $40
MAINS
- Fire Roasted Chicken: Roasted whole & seasoned in-house
- Char Siu: Tender pork shoulder, with sweet soy & spring onions
- Siu Yoke: Crispy & savory pork belly paired with hoisin dipping sauce
SIDES
- Green Papaya & Shrimp Salad: Carrots, basil, cilantro, mango salsa, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts with homemade Vietnamese vinaigrette on the side
- Hawkers’ Delight: Saucy blend of wok-seared tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, bell peppers, shiitake, and straw mushrooms
- Sichuan Green Beans: Pickled vegetables, carrots, and Sichuan sauce
- Curry Mashed Potatoes: A homestyle favorite, back for one day only, featuring our signature curry sauce
- Basil Fried Rice: An herbal take on a classic fave – eggs, onions, fresh basil, and soy sauce
Add-ons available: Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake- $45, Murphy Goode Pinot Noir- $16 per bottle, Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc – $16 per bottle
LOCATIONS
- 5 Points: 1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
- Neptune Beach: 241 N. Atlantic Blvd. Neptune, FL 32266
- Windermere: 9100 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 110 Windermere, FL 34786
- Mills 50/Orlando: 1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
- St. Pete: 1235 Central Avenue Saint Petersburg, FL