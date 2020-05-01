Mother’s Day at Hawkers – Family Meals

a

Don’t fret about how you can treat Mom this Mother’s Day. Hawkers’ Asian Street Fare has you covered. There are a limited number of these meals available at each location. Reheat instructions will be provided for each dish. Here are the deets on ordering, pick-up, and pricing.

Deadline to order: Thursday, May 7, at 9 p.m. EST.



Pick-up: All orders can be picked up Saturday, May 9, between 1-4 p.m. EST at your local Hawkers – addresses below.



To Order: guests can fill out the contact form guests can fill out the contact form here . A team member will reach out to confirm your order and pre-payment.

Please feel free to e-mail [email protected] if you have any questions!

These meals will have something for everyone in the family at a reasonable price. Here is the line-up.

MOTHER’S DAY MEALS

MAINS & SIDES, FEEDS 4 – $75

MAINS & SIDES, FEEDS 8 – $135

SIDES ONLY – FEEDS 4 – $40

MAINS

Fire Roasted Chicken : Roasted whole & seasoned in-house



Char Siu : Tender pork shoulder, with sweet soy & spring onions



Siu Yoke: Crispy & savory pork belly paired with hoisin dipping sauce



SIDES Green Papaya & Shrimp Salad : Carrots, basil, cilantro, mango salsa, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts with homemade Vietnamese vinaigrette on the side

Hawkers’ Delight : Saucy blend of wok-seared tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, bell peppers, shiitake, and straw mushrooms

Sichuan Green Beans: Pickled vegetables, carrots, and Sichuan sauce

Curry Mashed Potatoes : A homestyle favorite, back for one day only, featuring our signature curry sauce

Basil Fried Rice: An herbal take on a classic fave – eggs, onions, fresh basil, and soy sauce Add-ons available: Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake- $45, Murphy Goode Pinot Noir- $16 per bottle, Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc – $16 per bottle

LOCATIONS