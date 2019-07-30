NewThings Worth Eating, Drinking + Sharing at Hawkers 5 Points

I’m so excited to share these updates and cool changes that have occurred at Hawkers in 5 Points. Space has reopened, and ready here are a few very noticeable changes.
Cooler Space:
- FULL LIQUOR bar is officially on deck. The 5 Points location now has access to a full liquor bar, including a curated cocktail menu with drinks featuring Hip Hop-inspired names including That’s My Bag, Gin Rickshaw Jungle Bird Tiki, Do You Love Me, Chinese Fire Drill and Malaysian Mule
- New AC system! – They have replaced the entire A/C system. Bring your parka.
More Space:
Approximately 1,000 square feet of space has been added with 40 additional seats
- The new and improved bar wraps around the dining room and offers more seating.
Hipper Space:
It was already hip, right? A custom-made poster wall made up of more than 300 posters has been installed — it resembles the kind of wheat-pasted posters you would see on the streets of Asia
- A custom mural by local Jax mural artist, Shaun Thurston is on display
- Neon lights! Six custom neons have been added.
If you loved it before, this is way cooler now. Here’s some of the lineup