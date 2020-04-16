POLLO TROPICAL LAUNCHES POLLO PANTRY, OFFERING FRESH, READY-TO-COOK ITEMS

If you are a fan of Pollo Tropical, here is an offer that will be hard to pass up. With multiple locations in town, there is sure to be one in your area that will allow you to take advantage of this offer. Pricing alone makes this a great offer, plus you can bypass the crows at your local market.

According to Richard Stockinger¸Persident and CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group, “At Pollo Tropical, we’re always looking for ways to serve our community. During these challenging times, we want to give our guests easy solutions to get quality food they can trust at a great value. Fresh, ready to cook chicken can be hard to find in grocery stores, so we made it easy to find at Pollo,” said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical. “The Pollo Pantry offers guests the marinated chicken they love in a brand new way and lets them cook it right in their kitchen for the first time.”

Along with the fresh chicken offerings, the Pollo Pantry also features its famous ready to eat White Rice and Black Beans in larger-sized packages that can feed up to 10 people for just $5 each. There are no quantity limits, and the items can be ordered during all operating hours at each participating Pollo Tropical location. No other discounts or offers can be used as part of the Pollo Pantry pricing.

If you prefer Pollo do the cooking for you, Pollo Tropical remains open for delivery, drive-thru, and mobile pick-up orders with its popular menu items. The brand has also extended free delivery through Thursday, April 30, on all orders placed through the brand’s website, http://www.PolloTropical.com, or the MyPollo® app. No coupon code is required. You can also follow @PolloTropical on social media for other special offers.