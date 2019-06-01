Sonny’s BBQ bring the heat with their new Smoke and Fire Menu

Just in time for summer, Sonny’s BBQ Restaurant introduces its new Smoke and Fire menu for a limited time, available until August 4th; this is a not to be missed opportunity to heat those taste buds. Take a look for your self, drooling allowed:

We kicked off with a few appetizers; If you are familiar with Sonny’s Redneck Egg Rolls these Brisket & Mac Eggrolls, are a sure-fire choice, Loaded with slow-smoked Brisket, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Pepper Jack cheese and Spicy Sweet BBQ Sauce, served with a side of Smokin’ Ranch Dip that changes the game. The snappy crunchy wrapper, the smooth, gooey goodness of the mac & cheese and richness of the tender well-seasoned brisket. That’s all you need to know.

We moved on to Loaded Hot Tots, Golden fried tater tots topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Chopped Brisket with crispy onion straws, queso and drizzled with Spicy Sweet BBQ Sauce. I am not a Tot fan, well until I met these Tots. The tots were crispy outside and smoking hot inside, but the reward came once someone removed the onion straws, to reveal a heaping amount of some of the best brisket imaginable if you drilled down one more layer, there sat the queso just begging to be eaten.

The arrival of the kicked up Sweet and Spicy Wings, stopped the conversation at the table. I looked on in awe, sizing up just which piece I was grabbing first. Sonny’s smoked wings grilled to perfection and tossed in their Spicy Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch dip. For me, these brought the most heat flavor-wise.

The Hot Link and Pimento Cheese Burger was ginormous, a two-fisted burger for sure but it’s the meat that is the star; a grilled beef patty, smoked pimento cheese, and Jalapeño Cheddar Hot Links topped with banana peppers on a toasted bun. We had to cut it in halves to manage it. The pimento cheese held its own against the meat, and the banana peppers produced the correct amount of tart. Look at this beauty.

Our last treat Brisket Grilled Cheese, so soft and yummy with the flavors of queso and melty cheddar cheese stacked on garlic bread. Love at first bite.

We feasted until we could feast no more, and had to regretfully pass on the Banana Pudding, who passes up pudding?

Get on over to your closest Sonny’s BBQ restaurant and ask for the new summer Smoke and Fire menu, remember to save room for pudding.