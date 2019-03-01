Tallahassee-based modern diner comes to Jacksonville

I was recently invited to the opening week of Canopy Road Cafe, this family owned and operated it’s rooted in Tallahassee, brothers and business partners Nick and Zachary Presti will oversee the Jacksonville location as managing partners. The family has a long history in the hospitality industry and pride themselves on bringing an authentic diner experience to its guests. What that means to them, “the customer can always count on delicious food, affordable prices, and fast, courteous service.” “We look forward to introducing our spin on classic diner favorites, with a few new and innovative twists.”

The interior is a well lit by large windows, seating at table or counter and fast, courteous service. On our visit, the restaurant is packed, and people were waiting to sample the food.

We started with some breakfast and lunch items, first up The Douglas, a ginormous skillet dish a delightful tasty combination of avocado, bacon, turkey, diced tomatoes and provolone cheese with a side of toast. Pleasing to the eye, and equally delicious we enjoyed sharing this dish.

Next, from the grill, Fat Elvis pancake was a sweet delight guaranteed to wow the peanut butter lover; peanut butter chips, bananas, chopped bacon, with peanut butter drizzle and a great dollop of fresh whipped cream. We both agreed on how heavenly and sweet this particular pancake was.

When we moved to the lunch offerings I had to go with the Black N’ Blue Burger, a tasty burger seasoned with blackening spices, topped with a generous amount of caramelized onions, garlic mushrooms, slices of bacon then add Maytag Blue Cheese. I was a homage to the diner of old minus the grease. Tasty and filling served with a side of flavored fries it hit on all cylinders. I also added a side of onion rings, just because, fat thick slices of onion surround by a crisp tasty breading is something I would order again without hesitation.

Canopy Road Cafe will be a go-to place in the community, to meet up with friends and neighbors, with the experience and dedication the owners bring to the table we forecast a long happy road ahead.