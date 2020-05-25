The Bread and Board opening Town Center location

I am thrilled to share this update. The Bread & Board owners Dwayne Beliakoff and Jonathan Cobbs will soon be joining Town Center area to be accessible to the majority of their customers. The Bread & Board also is among an increasing number of Jacksonville-based ventures that have joined the Town Center area, which has major national retailers and restaurants. The Bread & Board is an independently owned eatery founded in Jacksonville, Fla.’s Five Points neighborhood.

The Bread and Board Culinary Management Team

The 2,800-square-foot space that seats up to 125 guests at regular capacity draws upon an eclectic design mix of rustic and industrial themes. The new restaurant features outdoor patio seating, contemporary textiles, and lush foliage. The new location also functions as a secondary kitchen to provide full catering services.

The restaurant is currently at full staff to open with a curbside and delivery model. However, The Bread & Board is looking to hire approximately 20 additional staff members between the Town Center and the original Five Points locations within the next two to three weeks. Applications are currently being accepted online. To peruse the menu and order from The Bread & Board or Bread & Board Provisions, visit order.thebreadandboard.com or call (904) 862-6992.

The Bread & Board hopes to welcome diners back for in-house dining at both locations on or around June 1 and plans to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, including increased sanitation measures, distance requirements, and capacity limitations.

The Bread & Board offers artisanal sandwiches and sandwich boards using premium, house-made ingredients, homemade bread, and meats. The multi-faceted menu also features fresh salads, made-from-scratch sides, and redefined specialty boards, resulting in thoughtful fare that is seasonally focused and sourced using a local-first approach—continually evolving to introduce something new to the palette, a rotating Exploration Series menu highlights globally-inspired flavors and cuisines from a new destination each month. The Bread & Board delivers an overall eclectic dining experience that is both approachable and affordable.