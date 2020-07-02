The Bread & Board Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with New Menu Offering

The Bread & Board, the contemporary casual restaurant is known for its baked in-house artisan bread, and meats served as sandwiches or sandwich boards, is kicking off its third anniversary in style with a brand new menu category – sandwich bowls. Perfect for summer and beyond, sandwich bowls offer a refreshing way to enjoy a favorite sandwich from The Bread & Board – bread free.

“Good things come in ‘threes,’ so we’re very excited to kick off our third birthday with the new third menu option. Our sandwich bowls meld the same unique, fresh, regional foods and flavors we are known for but in a light, refreshing low-carb option – perfect for the summer,” said Jonathan Cobbs, co-founder of The Bread & Board.

In the “spirit of threes,” the addition of sandwich bowls also marks the third menu category:

Sandwich Classics – Meats and vegetables marinates and roasted in-house, or fried to order, with local dairy cheeses, family recipe condiments, pickles and jams served on home-made bread.

Sandwich Boards – A more substantial, "deconstructed" option with twice the goodness that goes into the sandwiches, served entrée style on custom boards with fresh herded dinner rolls, and everything "on the side."

Sandwich Bowls – Meats, vegetables, and cheeses from a favorite sandwich atop a blend of signature hearty grains and greens with house-vinaigrette or choice of other home-made dressings

The Bread & Board, established in 2016, first opened its doors at the original Five Points location in 2017. Three years later, The Bread & Board opened a second location at the St. Johns Town Center North with another location set to open later this year in downtown Jacksonville.

