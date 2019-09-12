The perfect pairing Safe Harbor Seafood and Marah Brewing

I am happy to share this post with all craft beer lovers and fans of Safe Harbor Sea Food. You can now indulge in both at Safe Harbor at Mara Brewing Company.

Along with an impressive rotating draft list, and house-made sangria, most of the food items available at the larger Safe Harbor restaurants can be found here.

Let’s talk about the food, brought in fresh daily, and cooked to order on-site. What to expect, a broad selection of appetizers that include the favorite Smoked Fish Dip, Conch Fritters, Banging Shrimp, and a Soup of the Day.

The baskets and combo baskets are available with fries and hush puppies. Tacos and Handhelds that include a Cheeseburger, and a Southern Chicken Sandwich. There is also a Kiddie basket with a choice of fish, chicken, or hot dog.

The one item not to be found, are the fresh-shucked Oysters, the good news coming soon for Monday night football an outside Raw Bar.

Here are a few of the items we sampled during our visit. The Banging Shrimp are sweet, plump well dressed in a spicy sauce that compliments both the shrimp and the large slices of fresh tomatoes.

A combo basket of Blackened Scallops, Fried Clams, plus Fried Calamari with French Fries and Hushpuppies. The scallops were tender and well seasoned, the fried items light and tasty.

We had to sample the Cheese Burger, and once it arrived, we knew it was the right choice. Well seasoned meat covered with sharp cheddar, and crispy bacon that proved too be particularly satisfying served with fries and hushpuppies

The locals have quickly embraced the partnership with Safe Harbor. Like a match made in heaven.