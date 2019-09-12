The perfect pairing Safe Harbor Seafood and Marah Brewing

I am happy to share this post with all craft beer lovers and fans of Safe Harbor Sea Food. You can now indulge in both at Safe Harbor at Mara Brewing Company.
Along with an impressive rotating draft list, and house-made sangria, most of the food items available at the larger Safe Harbor restaurants can be found here.
A combo basket of Blackened Scallops, Fried Clams, plus Fried Calamari with French Fries and Hushpuppies. The scallops were tender and well seasoned, the fried items light and tasty.
We had to sample the Cheese Burger, and once it arrived, we knew it was the right choice. Well seasoned meat covered with sharp cheddar, and crispy bacon that proved too be particularly satisfying served with fries and hushpuppies
The locals have quickly embraced the partnership with Safe Harbor. Like a match made in heaven.