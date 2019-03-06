Business Name: Old St. Augustine Gourmet

First Name: Angela

Last Name: Bean

Website: http://www.osagourmet.com

Address: 6070 Datil Pepper Road

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32086

Saint Augustine, FL, the Nation’s Oldest City, is known for its historic sites, sunny days, and happy people. But few people outside of Saint Augustine know about the culinary ingredient that unites our town: the Datil Pepper.

St Augustine is all about the datil. But people outside of the area have never heard of the datil pepper. Our goal is to change that. We want to educate America about the datil pepper one customer at a time while using only the finest quality, all-natural ingredients. Old St Augustine Gourmet wants everyone to be as excited about the datil pepper as we are!

We are a family with a love for fine food and everything unique St. Augustine has to offer. The succulent Datil Pepper brought our family together to form a business with a grand vision of sharing exquisite foods. We did not expect that as a result it would make our family bond even stronger, but we are happy that it did. With 10 National and International spicy food awards, our products are guaranteed to take your culinary experience to the next level.

Angela Bean, the CEO is proud to be certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council as a Woman Owned Business and to have certification from Fresh From Florida. She is a Registered Nurse with a background in Nutrition and Holistic Medicine and has put her heart and soul into creating only the finest quality, all-natural datil pepper products, which are made in small batches to ensure that they adhere to the strictest quality standards. Her blog: datilpepperlady.com provides recipes using Old St Augustine Gourmet products, as well as nutrition information on the ingredients used and some fun facts, to round things out.

Share Old St. Augustine Gourmet Foods with your family and taste the Datil Pepper experience!