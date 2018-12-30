Murray’s Taco Bodega, the perfect addition to a growing neighborhood

Murry’s Taco Bodega looks like a perfect fit for this up and coming historic neighborhood, and sure to be a hot spot for Jacksonville growing food community. The former home of B Street Eats is a splendid building with a comfortable interior that offers outside seating on the back patio with a welcoming fireplace perfect for this time of year.

Heading up the kitchen, longtime Chef Ryan Randolph of Kitchen on San Marco and Congree and Penn fame has wowed many a patron with his style, and it looks like he will continue to do so at Murray’s. After looking over the menu, it was clear what a unique experience we had coming. Our first choice, The Murray, is the signature taco with house-made corned beef, dijon crema, and a zesty slaw.

We paired that with the brussel sprout, black bean with chipotle crema, and roasted garlic taco. I have eaten many tacos in my days but never corned beef and indeed never brussel sprout. The flavor from the corned beef was so familiar and welcoming, paired with the fresh dijon and slaw made for a mouthwatering experience. Same for the sprout taco, well roasted and smokey just a hint of garlic, then a smattering a spice from the pepper was a total surprise but one you will want to visit again.

The Round Sprout and with The Murray house signature taco

One of my favorite the Mexican Street corn, a sweet cob liberally dressed with cotija, adobo, cilantro with a lime crema. I would have preferred a little more heat, but the overall flavors were spot on.

Mexican Street Corn

The last selections; The Double Play, Shrimp, with a green sauce, pico radish, and the ever tasty lime crema, and the Take it Easy a brisket, with an over easy egg, generous amounts of shredded jack ranchero. As you see I had mine minus the egg, I’m not a fan. The plump shrimp were not overpowered by the salsa verde, and the corn taco was the perfect delivery vessel. The Take it Easy taco contained tender brisket that was juicy with a generous portion of tasty meat that hit every flavor notes in my mouth.

Double Play

Take it easy minus the egg

There are dessert offerings, which sadly I did not indulge in this time but next visit I will certainly savor the favorite Churro with Chocolate dipping sauce, or perhaps the Pineapple Taco.

There are still many uneaten tacos to choose from, and I am going to make it my job to work my way through the menu. Murray’s Taco Bodega is a great spot to take friends for a delightful evening of good cheer, live music on the weekends outside on the patio lines up to be a perfect weekend adventure.